“The Odd Couple” on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN- An adaptation of American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon’s play “The Odd Couple” is on stage at Hamoon Theater in Tehran.

Hossein Kashfi Asl is the director of the play, which has been translated by Shahram Zargar.

“The Odd Couple” is a classic play that premiered on Broadway in 1965. Its success on stage led to numerous adaptations over the years, including a highly popular 1968 film, several television series, and various spin-offs and derivative works.

The story centers around two mismatched roommates, whose contrasting personalities create comedic tension and highlight themes of friendship, acceptance, and the quirks of human nature.

The original plot features Felix Ungar, a neurotic and obsessively neat news writer (or photographer in the television adaptation), who finds himself thrown out by his wife. With nowhere else to go, Felix moves in with his best friend, Oscar Madison, a laid-back, slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar’s carefree attitude—characterized by careless spending, gambling, and a messy apartment—he enjoys his relaxed lifestyle.

Felix, on the other hand, is perpetually uptight, obsessively tidy, and finds little joy in life, often pointing out the flaws and mistakes of others, including himself. His attempts at gentle correction often backfire, annoying his friends and even causing the collapse of their weekly poker game. Though Oscar initially feels compelled to ask Felix to leave after a brief cohabitation, he soon realizes that Felix’s presence has a positive influence on him, and their friendship endures despite their differences.

Neil Simon sold the film and television rights to Paramount Pictures in 1967. The 1968 film adaptation starred Jack Lemmon as Felix and Walter Matthau as Oscar, with Matthau reprising his stage role. The film was a major success, expanding the setting beyond just Oscar’s apartment to include various locations around New York City. Simon himself wrote the screenplay, earning an Academy Award nomination for his work, and director Gene Saks brought the story vividly to life.

The story’s popularity spurred a 1970–1975 television sitcom on ABC. Although Simon initially disapproved of the TV adaptation, he later changed his opinion, even making a cameo appearance in the final season.

More recently, from 2015 to 2017, CBS produced “The Odd Couple” sitcom starring Matthew Perry as Oscar and Thomas Lennon as Felix.

“The Odd Couple” has remained a significant part of American comedy history, adapting to changing times while preserving its core themes of friendship, eccentricity, and the humorous clash of personalities. Its various incarnations continue to entertain audiences, demonstrating the timeless appeal of Neil Simon’s witty and insightful storytelling.

Neil Simon (1927-2018) was an American playwright and screenwriter. He wrote more than 30 plays and received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer.

He was one of the most reliable hitmakers in Broadway history, as well as one of the most performed playwrights in the world. Though primarily a comic writer, some of his plays, particularly the “Eugene Trilogy” and “The Sunshine Boys,” reflect on the twentieth century Jewish-American experience.

