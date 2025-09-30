Pakistan split over Shehbaz’s endorsement of Trump’s Gaza plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s public welcome of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal has drawn criticism at home, with some political figures cautioning that the government’s stance could be seen as aligning too closely with Washington at the expense of Palestinian concerns.

The plan — reported to exclude Hamas from future governance and to establish a transitional technocratic board reportedly involving Tony Blair and a Trump-led “Board of Peace” — pledges a ceasefire, captive exchanges, and redevelopment.

Critics say that the structure risks partitioning Gaza from the West Bank and ignores Palestinian consent.

Voices across Pakistan ranged from Senator Allama Raja Nasir’s denunciation of the proposal as “flawed and unjust” to Jamaat-e-Islami’s rejection, invoking the UN Charter’s protections; veteran figures called Shehbaz’s stance a betrayal of historic solidarity.

A minority offered cautious optimism: Mushahid Hussain Sayed flagged possible humanitarian gains but urged binding revisions, including a timetable for unified Palestinian statehood and Jerusalem’s status — demands many say are among preconditions for any viable peace.