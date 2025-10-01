IOF comes under fierce attack in Gaza

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces intensify attacks against the occupying regime’s military in the totally besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam and al-Quds Brigades have announced a wave of new operations against Israeli occupation forces (IOF), thwarting the regime’s attempts to advance into both the northern and southern parts of Gaza City.

The Palestinian resistance movement, composed of various factions, continues to confront the IOF incursions into the Gaza Strip. This escalation comes as the occupying regime’s military intensifies its genocidal assault on the civilian population in Gaza City with the aim of occupying it and imposing full military control.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced via their Telegram channel that they shelled a gathering of IOF soldiers near the Jordanian hospital in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City, using mortar shells.

The armed wing of Hamas further reported that their resistance fighters raided a group of IOF soldiers and military vehicles stationed inside the Rosary Sisters School in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

According to the statement, resistance fighters engaged IOF troops at point-blank range, causing casualties among the soldiers.

They also threw stun explosives into two IOF armored personnel carriers, killing or wounding the crews.

In addition, a Merkava tank was destroyed using what the resistance movement referred to as a “fedayeen explosive device,” and helicopter evacuations were observed at the site.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades announced via Telegram that they shelled IOF military vehicles with mortars in northern Gaza City.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad further stated that they detonated a GBU bomb, left behind by the IOF, targeting a group of occupation soldiers on Street 8 in southern Gaza City. Resistance fighters observed Israeli aircraft landing in the area to evacuate the dead and wounded.

These operations continue as Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups are currently reviewing a ceasefire plan announced on Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump. Hamas has said it will study the offer “in good faith.”

