CBI governor says solar projects to receive immediate financing

TEHRAN – The governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said solar energy projects will receive immediate financing, underlining the sector’s priority for the government.

Mohammadreza Farzin told a gathering of business leaders and traders at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce that the banking system has been instructed to swiftly fund both small- and large-scale solar initiatives.

Farzin, who traveled to the province to meet private-sector representatives, said solar energy is among President Masoud Pezeshkian’s top priorities, and the banking network is fully backing these plans.

He directed that all small-scale solar projects in Isfahan be finalized and financed through the provincial Bank Coordination Council.

He added that larger-scale projects will be funded through the Central Bank’s monetary policy department by issuing special financial certificates.

