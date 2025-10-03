Iran-Tajikistan joint film on screen at German festival 

TEHRAN- Tajik director Muhiddin Muzaffar’s movie “Fish on the Hook,” a joint production of Iran and Tajikistan, is competing at the 30th edition of the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival for Children and Young Audiences, which is currently underway at Chemnitz, Germany.

The film is about Daler, a ten-year-old boarding school student, who sets out on a journey with Samad, a gambler, to find his mother, Khursheda. Along the way, they face various challenges that help Daler mature and understand the importance of choice. Upon meeting his mother, the boy must make a fateful decision that could change his life forever.

“Fish on the Hook” is produced by the newly established film studio Dovfilm, in collaboration with Iranian partners from the television companies iFilm and 30Cup, as well as Tajikfilm.

The concept of the film was developed in 2022 in cooperation with the director of the boarding school in the city of Buston, Tajikistan. The screenplay was originally written by Bakhtiyar Karimov. It was later revised under the guidance of Valery Akhadov's workshop, with contributions from Muhiddin Muzaffar.

SAB/