Global anger at Gaza flotilla raid

TEHRAN – International reaction is mounting after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, diplomatic concern, and calls for accountability from governments and organizations around the world. Below are some of those reactions.

Flotilla organizers

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirmed that all 461 people onboard the flotilla have been “kidnapped” in international waters for defying the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Participants of GSF have been intercepted and kidnapped by Israeli forces for daring to sail against the illegal blockade of Gaza. They now face imprisonment – punished for their solidarity and courage.”

Palestine

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemns Israel’s attack and aggression against the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

In a post on social media, the ministry added that the “flotilla has the right of free passage in international waters, and Israel must not interfere with its freedom of navigation, long recognised under international law,” it added.

Hamas

The Hamas resistance movement said the incident was an “act of terrorism” and part of a “blatant Zionist attempt to deter international supporters from carrying out their humanitarian mission of delivering aid to the Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip, who are being subjected to systematic campaigns of extermination and starvation.”

United Nations

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine, said the Israeli intervention against the flotilla highlighted the West’s inaction towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“As I watch Israel’s illegal abduction of the only humans who have risked their lives to break Israel’s unlawful blockade, my thoughts are with the people of Gaza, trapped in Israel’s killing fields,” Albanese said.

“Shame on Western governments first and foremost, and their complicit inaction.”

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “dastardly attack” by Israeli occupation forces.

“This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need.”

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia announced that his government was expelling Israeli diplomats and cancelling Colombia’s free trade agreement in light of the Israeli occupation regime’s actions.

He said Colombia "must pursue all the appropriate demands, including through Israeli courts” to ensure the return of its citizens.

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the “interception in international waters off the coast of Gaza reinforces Israel’s continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people.”

“(It is) another grave offense by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, “By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world. The flotilla embodies solidarity, compassion, and the hope of relief for those under blockade.”

Turkey

The Turkish foreign ministry said, “The attack carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, constitutes an act of terrorism that gravely violates international law and endangers the lives of innocent civilians.”

“This assault, targeting civilians who were acting peacefully without resorting to violence, demonstrates that the fascist and militarist policies pursued by the genocidal Netanyahu government – which has condemned Gaza to famine – are not limited to Palestinians, but extend to all those who resist Israel’s oppression.

“Legal steps will … be pursued to hold the perpetrators of this attack accountable.”

Ireland

President Michael D. Higgins issued a statement reading, “In recent weeks, there was a near consensus among members of the United Nations that a Palestinian State should be recognized as an essential building block for peace in the region.



We might well ask where this commitment stands now if a flotilla involving more than 40 boats and more than 500 people from the international community seeking to bring humanitarian aid – water, medicines, and food to those who are in desperate need – is being prevented from achieving that humanitarian objective.”

Spain

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires.

Albares demanded the “immediate release” of the dozens of Spaniards detained by the Israeli occupation regime.

“They posed no threat and had no intention of harassing anyone or carrying out any kind of illegal action. They should not be charged with anything at all,” he said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed the call upon arriving at a summit in Denmark and stressed that his government would “now consider any type of action” against the Israeli regime.

France

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs called on the Israeli regime to grant the French citizens participating in the flotilla access to consular services and “allow them to return to France without undue delay.”

The France Unbowed party accused the Israel of carrying out an act of “piracy against the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the party’s leader, called France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, an “incompetent fool”, accusing him of siding with Netanyahu. “(Barrot) brings shame to our country,” he said.

Belgium

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot called on Israel to respect international law.

He said his top priority was to ensure “the rights of our compatriots are respected, that their safety is guaranteed, and that they can return home as quickly as possible.”

Britain

A British Foreign Office statement said “The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organizations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza.

“It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to resolve the atrocious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That means immediately and unconditionally lifting restrictions on aid so that the UN and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need.”

Amnesty International

The international rights organization said “Israel’s unlawful interception of Global Sumud Flotilla illustrates its determination to continue deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza.”

Secretary-General Agnes Callamard added, “This interception is not just about blocking aid; it is a calculated act of intimidation intended to punish and silence critics of Israel’s genocide and its unlawful blockade on Gaza. The incitement and threats that preceded it are also a shameless attempt to demonize peaceful solidarity initiatives seeking to end Israel’s genocide and the cruel blockade it has imposed on Gaza since 2007 and significantly tightened since October 2023.”

“The time for mere condemnation is over. States worldwide must act now and now make clear that they will no longer tolerate Israel’s systematic starvation of Palestinians in Gaza nor its targeting of unarmed civilian humanitarian efforts. The decades-long impunity for Israel’s blatant violations of international law must end, nothing can justify genocide,” she added.

