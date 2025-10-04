Rarely-seen painting, commemorative stamp unveiled to honor late Iranian artist Mahmoud Farshchian

TEHRAN – A rarely-seen painting titled Splendor of Flight by the late Iranian painter Mahmoud Farshchian was unveiled on Thursday in Mashhad to mark the 40th day since his passing.

The ceremony was held at Astan Quds Razavi and attended by Hamidreza Soleimani, head of the Mostazafan Foundation’s Dafineh Museums Group; Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, custodian of Astan Quds Razavi; members of Farshchian’s family; and a number of cultural figures and officials.

Soleimani said the painting, preserved in the Foundation’s treasure trove, depicts 14 golden birds in motion, representing a conceptual work open to artistic study. “This valuable piece reflects the depth of Master Farshchian’s vision and creativity,” he said.

During the event, a joint commemorative stamp was also unveiled by the Mostazafan Foundation and Astan Quds Razavi. The stamp features two artworks from each institution’s museum collections.

The painting, unveiled publicly for the first time, is set to be returned to the Foundation’s museum treasury.

Mahmoud Farshchian (1930–2025) was a renowned Iranian painter and educator known for revitalizing Persian miniature art. His works are displayed in museums and collections around the world. Farshchian developed a distinctive school of Iranian painting that blended classical aesthetics with innovative techniques, granting the traditional art form renewed independence and international recognition.

AM