24th Tehran Auction realizes about $1.5m

TEHRAN – The 24th Tehran Auction, dedicated to contemporary Iranian art, concluded with total sales of $1,472,130 on Friday, with the painting “One Golden Winter Hunt” by Reza Derakhshani setting the record at $154,000.

This edition of the auction featured 120 works by 117 established, renowned, and emerging artists in various fields of visual arts, including painting, calligraphy-painting, sculpture, and photography. Of the total works, only six pieces remained unsold, IRNA reported.

The other most expensive works of this edition were a painting by Masoud Arabshahi titled “Relief” realizing $138,600, “Still Life” by Kourosh Shishegaran that was sold for $138,000, an untitled painting by Parviz Kalantari realizing $55,000, and an untitled painting by Farideh Lashai, which was sold for $52,000.

The 24th Tehran Auction also included works by prominent artists such as Sohrab Sepehri, Parvaneh Etemadi, Abbas Kiarostami, Jazeh Tabatabai, Nasrollah Afjehei, Parviz Tanavoli, Fereydoun Ave, Mohammad Ali Taraghijah, Mansour Ghandriz, Houshang Pezeshknia, Jalal Shabahangi, Hadi Hazavei, Ardeshir Mohassess, Hanibbal Alkhas, Reza Bangiz, and Ebrahim Haghighi, among others.

The first of its kind in Iran, the Tehran Auction was launched in 2012 as an independent and private initiative to introduce the best in Iranian art, ranging from established and emerging Iranian artists to art collectors and the global audience.

It aims to address the increasing interest in modern and contemporary Iranian art and facilitate the acquisition of quality works in reliable ways.

Photo: The highest-grossing piece at the auction was the painting “One Golden Winter Hunt” by Reza Derakhshani, which was sold for $154,000.

SS/SAB

