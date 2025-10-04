Tehran, Islamabad highlight boosting ties to combat drug trafficking

TEHRAN – During a meeting held in Rawalpindi, Iranian and Pakistani anti-narcotics police have explored the potential for the expansion of ties between the two countries to curb the drug trade.

An Iranian delegation led by Iran's anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, met Major General Abdul Moeed, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on September 30.

During the meeting, the officials underlined the importance of enhancing joint efforts to fight against narcotics, IRIB reported.

Both sides engaged in detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the fight against narcotics, the Daily Independent reported.

Discussions mainly centered around enhancing intelligence sharing to identify and dismantle narcotics smuggling networks, implementing joint operational measures to combat cross-border drug trafficking, and addressing joint border challenges to prevent drug smuggling along the Pakistan-Iran border.

As part of the three-day trip, the Iranian delegation paid a visit to the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control, ANF Academy Islamabad, Model Addiction Treatment, Rehabilitation and Integration Center Karachi, and Port Control Unit Karachi to gain insights into Pakistan’s professional training, drug prevention initiatives, and rehabilitation of affected individuals.

The two sides lauded each other’s efforts and initiatives in combating narcotics and drug-related crimes, reaffirming their joint commitment to create a safe, drug-free region.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

MT/MG

