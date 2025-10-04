Hundreds observe ancient Qalishuyan ritual in central Iran

TEHRAN – Hundreds of locals gathered on Friday in Mashhad-e Ardehal, central Iran, to perform Qalishuyan, an annual religious ritual recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The ceremony, deeply rooted in local tradition, involves sprinkling rosewater on a special carpet at the mausoleum of Soltan Ali, a revered holy figure in Kashan, Fin, and surrounding villages. After wrapping the carpet, participants hand it over to residents of Fin, who wash it in a running stream and decorate it with rosewater using wooden sticks.

The ritual honors the memory of Soltan Ali, whose body, according to legend, was carried in a carpet to a nearby stream for washing and burial. The practice has been passed down through generations, blending oral tradition with evolving festive elements.

Kashan, a city near the Dasht-e Kavir desert, is known for its historical architecture, including the UNESCO-listed Fin Garden and traditional bazaars. The region also attracts visitors for its rosewater distillation ceremonies, which produce fragrant rosewater used both in cooking and religious practices.

Iran, rich in spiritual tourism, hosts numerous religious sites, including shrines, mausoleums, churches, and fire temples, reflecting its diverse cultural heritage.

Located on a key route between Tehran and major cities such as Isfahan and Shiraz, Kashan serves as a gateway to many cultural and archaeological attractions, including the ancient Tepe Sialk site, which dates back to the 4th millennium BC.

AM