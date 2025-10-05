Iran’s Nemati wins gold at Karate 1 Series A Kuala Lumpur

TEHRAN – Morteza Nemati of Iran won the gold medal at the Karate 1 Series A Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Nemati defeated Russian Ernest Sharafutdinov 6-1 in the final match of the Male Kumite -75 Kg.

Nemati’s countryman Ali Rahimi took the bronze medal at the weight class by beating Indonesian karate athlete Joshua Ignatius.

Aliasghar Asiabari also seized the silver medal at the Male Kumite -84kg, after being defeated against Russian Eduard Gasparian 8-7.

The Karate 1-Series A Kuala Lumpur is the fourth and final event of the 2025 season. It wraps up the successful events in Tbilisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Salzburg (Austria).

The Karate 1-Series A is a series of top international tournaments held worldwide, aimed at providing competitors with even more opportunities to enhance their positions in the WKF World Ranking. Furthermore, the Karate 1 – Series A serves as an additional platform to showcase the prestige of Karate’s major events and the sport’s global development.