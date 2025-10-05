Iran presenting over 500 titles at 7th Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair

TEHRAN – Iran is participating in the 7th Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair in Iraq with over 500 titles on various topics.

Iran Book and Literature House represents the country at the fair, presenting titles by more than 60 Iranian publishers, IRNA reported.

The books showcased at the Iran pavilion include classical and contemporary literature, children and adolescents, religion, Iranology, Persian language education, and tourism.

The fair features the participation of 250 publishing houses and printing and distribution centers from 16 foreign countries, including Iran, Egypt, Lebanon, the UK, the UAE, Germany, Palestine, Denmark, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, and Morocco.

It serves as a vital platform for intellectual and cultural exchange, allowing visitors to explore the latest publications across various fields.

The exhibition showcases over 250,000 titles spanning diverse genres, including children’s literature, education, the arts, politics, economics, society, history, and philosophy, among many other disciplines.

Launched in 2016, the fair has grown into a major cultural platform that promotes reading, strengthens the local publishing industry, and is now regarded as one of Kurdistan’s leading literary gatherings with an expanding regional influence.

Sulaymaniyah, often referred to as the cultural capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, has a rich history of literary and intellectual contributions to Kurdish culture.

The fair will run until October 13 and includes a range of cultural events with contributions from authors and publishers from Iraq and abroad.

SS/SAB

