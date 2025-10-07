“Iranian Cinema Night” to be held at Carleton University in Ottawa

TEHRAN – Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, will host the “Iranian Cinema Night” program on Wednesday, screening seven short films by Iranian filmmakers.

The program features a selection of compelling Iranian short films curated by Mohammad Hamzei and Foad Asadi, Mehr reported.

The Iranian films scheduled for the event include “Unjustified” directed by Mohammad Reza Khavari (2020), “Dragon’s Tail” by Saeed Keshavarz (2019), “Dreamless Sleep” by Foad Asadi (2020), “Lost Swan” by Ehsan Abbassi (2022), “Sillage” by Farhad Delaram (2022), “Dabur” by Saeed Nejati (2019), and “Adjustment” by Mehrdad Hasani (2022). All films are subtitled in English and admission is free for the public.

The program aims to showcase recent achievements in Iranian short films and provide international and Persian-speaking audiences with an opportunity to engage with diverse stories and experiences from Iranian filmmakers.

The event will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts of Iranian cinema, as well as students and researchers in film and cultural studies, to become familiar with new trends in Iranian filmmaking.

SS/SAB

