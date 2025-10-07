IOF casualties amid ongoing Gaza genocide

TEHRAN – Hebrew media has reported the death of an Israel Occupation Force (IOF) soldier and the injury of five others.

In what was described as another “security incident” inside the Gaza Strip, the wounded soldiers, some in critical condition, were airlifted by IOF helicopters to Tel HaShomer Hospital and Soroka Hospital.

Earlier, Hebrew outlets reported that sirens had gone off twice in Netiv HaAsara, a settlement in the Gaza envelope, due to rocket fire from the Strip.

The Omar al-Qassem Forces, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced that it had launched several mortar shells targeting a gathering of IOF military vehicles northeast of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian resistance forces continue to confront the Israeli aggression, through ambushes and direct clashes inside Gaza, as well as by targeting settlements around the Strip with rockets, amid the ongoing U.S.-backed genocidal war that has been slaughtering civilians for two consecutive years.

Meanwhile, the IOF continues its assault on Gaza City, in the northern part of the enclave, carrying out large-scale demolitions.

Reporters inside the city have said the IOF detonated armored bulldozers packed with tons of explosives to destroy homes in the al-Maghribi area of the al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Reports also say the IOF carried out extensive demolitions in al-Shati Camp near Gaza City. Experts have warned that the people in the area are facing yet another humanitarian crisis.

The IOF launched intense bombardments on several neighborhoods of Gaza City, including al-Sabra, Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa, and Tuffah, while carrying out further airstrikes on homes in the al-Nasr area in western Gaza City.

In addition, limited incursions were reported in several areas, including the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The IOF also targeted an apartment on al-Shuhada Street in the al-Rimal neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City, wounding several Palestinians.

As the genocide rages on, the IOF has targeted displaced Palestinians attempting to return to their homes, particularly those moving northward toward Gaza City.

IOF artillery shelling and heavy gunfire has also been reported across central and northern Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Around a dozen Palestinians were wounded by IOF fire near aid distribution centers northwest of Rafah City, also in the south.

On Monday, the Government Media Office in Gaza announced that the total number of martyrs and missing persons in the Strip has exceeded 76,600 since the beginning of the genocide on October 7, 2023.

The office stated that the number of missing persons stands at 9,500, adding that the level of destruction caused by IOF attacks has reached 90% across the besieged Palestinian territory.