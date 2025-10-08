Gaza genocide rages on without relief 

TEHRAN – Forces of the Israeli occupation regime continue an unyielding campaign of violence against Gaza’s civilian population.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Israeli should “immediately” stop bombing Gaza, reports from the ground show that the indiscriminate attacks continue unabated.

As ceasefire talks in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh entered a third day, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced almost a dozen Palestinians, among them women and children, have been killed and 61 others have been injured over the past 24 hours in a new wave of attacks. Rescue teams also recovered additional bodies from beneath the debris of earlier strikes.

In Gaza City, rescue teams recovered two bodies following air raids by the occupation regime on the al-Jalaa and Nasr areas.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detonated car bombs in the Sabra neighborhood, western Gaza City; a tactic that has drawn international condemnation for its indiscriminate impact on civilians. The IOF also waged attacks with quadcopter drones and heavy artillery.

Witnesses in the south reported that people waiting for food aid were again hit by IOF fire.

The humanitarian crisis continues to spiral. Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization’s representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, described scenes of “unimaginable suffering.”

Speaking from Gaza, he said hospitals are inundated with trauma victims, many of them children, suffering from severe burns, crush injuries, and amputations.

“When we were delivering medical supplies to al-Ahli Hospital, bombardments were happening all around us,” Peeperkorn said.

“We saw young girls with severe burns, boys gasping for air, a relentless stream of trauma patients.”

WHO regional director Dr. Hanan Balkhy added that Gaza’s health infrastructure is collapsing under constant assault. Only 14 of 36 hospitals are even partially functional, and just one-third of the Strip’s 176 primary care centers remain operational. Electricity, clean water, and medicine are scarce, and facilities that have been repaired are often struck again within days.

Malnutrition is also deepening the crisis. WHO data shows that 70 percent of pregnant women and those who have just given birth are suffering from acute malnutrition, and one in five newborns is being delivered underweight or prematurely.

In Rafah, tragedy struck yet again when the IOF opened fire on civilians waiting near a food distribution center. Local medical sources said at least one person was killed and several others were injured. According to the Wafa news agency, one of the victims suffered a critical head injury.

These attacks on aid seekers are part of a broader pattern. Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that an average of two medical workers and one journalist are being killed every three days. Every day, more than 200 Palestinians are wounded, and 13 people lose limbs due to bombings and artillery fire. The statement also noted that one health facility is targeted or damaged each day.

Although officials from the Israeli regime have publicly claimed to be limiting operations to “defensive actions,” field reports suggest the opposite.

Occupation forces have expanded their ground incursions into central Gaza City, accompanied by powerful explosions believed to come from remotely operated armored vehicles packed with explosives.

Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, residents say, with flashes of red and orange lighting up the night sky from burning debris.

Families trapped in these areas have described relentless drone activity and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure. While occupation troops have withdrawn from some small pockets, they continue to tighten control over key intersections and urban routes, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe.

Trump’s call for a halt in airstrikes appears to have done little to slow the Israeli regime’s violence, which shows no sign of easing.

The evidence emerging from Gaza paints a stark picture: hospitals collapsing, aid convoys targeted, children maimed, and civilians killed in their homes. Despite international appeals and mounting global outrage, the devastation in Gaza persists. It shows a grim reminder of how far reality remains from rhetoric.

Claire Magone, executive director of the French branch of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has returned from a weeklong visit to the Palestinian enclave, saying that “In Gaza, death is everywhere. It’s not just a feeling, it’s palpable. Death lurks, it hovers, it strikes anywhere, anyone.”

Speaking to French newspaper Le Monde, Magone said she visited MSF teams treating patients as “tanks approached, drones flew over the neighborhoods, and the water was cut off.”

She told Le Monde that “The (occupation) army is conducting a strategy of asphyxiation, attacking, for example, water tanker trucks, as it did in mid-September with one of ours, which was clearly identified, and blocking all vital services.”

A UNICEF statement on Wednesday underlined that “in the last two years, a staggering 64,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies. We don’t know how many more have died due to preventable illnesses or are buried under the rubble.”

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation regime has killed over 67,183 Palestinians and injured nearly 170,000 others, according to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry. These staggering numbers, which experts note are less than the actual casualty rates, highlight the depth of the U.S.-backed genocide.

