What’s in Tehran art galleries

White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Hadi Khani in an exhibition named “Belonging”. The exhibit will be running until October 20 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Marzieh Yarali is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Body-Place” will run until October 21 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Keyvan is on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 20 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Elaheh Shamlou and Azadeh Nemati is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until October 24 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Akram Afzali.

The exhibit named “In Pursuit of Deliverance” runs until October 24 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Alireza Chamak are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “My Name Is Red” will be running until October 20 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Paintings by Asad Badehjani are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until October 24 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Aran Gallery is showcasing paintings by Kamran Kafai in an exhibition.

The exhibition will be running until October 24 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Paintings by Habib Farajabadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until November 4 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Paintings by Abusaeed Asadi are on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Day Before the Last” will run until October 21 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

