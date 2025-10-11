4Mrok and “Bleu Ciel” — When Art Becomes a Human Message

Born in France to Tunisian parents, 4Mrok is an emerging voice in the fusion of poetry, music, and visual art. His latest music video, “Bleu Ciel” (*Blue Sky*), taken from his second EP *“Entre Joie et Peine”* (*Between Joy and Pain*), blends deep emotion with social consciousness. The project, part of a larger artistic journey titled *“Étranger”* (*Stranger*), reflects 4Mrok’s dual identity — *from France, made in Tunisia* — and his belief in the enduring power of humanity. “Bleu Ciel” was inspired by the suffering of the Palestinian people and created using AI-assisted visual storytelling, combining technological innovation with artistic sensitivity. Through evocative imagery, Gringo’s direction, and Ra3D’s atmospheric sound design, the video becomes more than music — it is a call for empathy, unity, and hope, reminding viewers that even in dark times, the blue sky of humanity still endures.