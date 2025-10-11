South Korean envoy visits West Azarbaijan, discusses tourism ties

TEHRAN — South Korea’s ambassador to Iran, Kim Jun-pyo, has paid a visit to West Azarbaijan, discussing ways to expand cultural and tourism ties with the northwestern Iranian province.

West Azerbaijan province in Iran has expressed its readiness to welcome South Korean investors and expand cultural and tourism activities with South Korea, officials said following a recent diplomatic meeting.

The Korea’s envoy met with Morteza Safari, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of West Azarbaijan, in Urmia, IRIB reported on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Qasem Karimi, head of the Urmia Chamber of Commerce, and a representative of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the news agency added.

Safari highlighted the province’s unique potential in tourism, history, and natural attractions, emphasizing its preparedness to organize familiarization tours for South Korean travel agencies.

He also announced the province’s openness to South Korean investment in the tourism sector and presented the ambassador with the English version of the book “Investment Opportunities in West Azarbaijan’s Tourism Sector,” which outlines 104 tourism opportunities. Additionally, the ambassador received a copy of “West Azarbaijan: A Gallery of History and Nature.”

Ambassador Kim expressed his interest in strengthening cooperation with West Azarbaijan across various sectors, particularly tourism.

West Azarbaijan is bordered by Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the Iranian provinces of East Azarbaijan, Zanjan, and Kordestan. It is separated from Armenia by Turkey's short border with the Azerbaijan Republic. The province covers an area of 39,487 km2, or 43,660 km2 including Lake Urmia.

AM