Iran to play Iraq at neutral venue in 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran’s national basketball team will face Iraq in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification (Asia) at a neutral venue.

The match is set for Nov. 27 as part of Group C, and will be held in Beirut, Lebanon. The return leg is scheduled for Feb. 27 in the Lebanese capital.

Jordan and Syria are also in the same group.

The Asia-Oceania qualification begins in November 2025 and ends in March 2027. The tournament will determine the seven teams that join automatically qualified hosts Qatar at the 2027 FIBA World Cup.