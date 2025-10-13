Disasters are not anymore natural; invest in resilience

TEHRAN – Disasters are not natural but the result of wrong decisions and mismanagement; funding for disaster risk reduction today will contribute to safety and resilience in the future.

Floods, devastating storms, droughts, forest fires, dried-up wetlands, and earthquakes are examples of natural hazards that occur all over the world. Still, it is the increased intensity of hazards that is not considered natural.

Concerning the significance of the issue, in 1984, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction started to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.

Held every 13 October, the day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

Iran is a disaster-prone country that has faced almost all types of hazards, from earthquakes and floods to droughts, landslides, and dust.

About 33 out of the total 50 types of natural disasters known in the world have so far occurred in the country.

The diversity of disasters has adversely affected the country’s resilience, highlighting the need for disaster risk management more than ever.

Environmental resilience requires coordination between human development and ecological capacity. Policymaking and resource exploitation should not exceed the limits of ecosystems.

However, over the past few decades, some development activities have been inconsistent with the capacity of the environment and ecosystems; land use change, overexploitation of water and soil resources, and mismanagement of forests and natural resources have lowered the ability of ecosystems to recover and cope with disasters, making human societies more vulnerable.

Moreover, the impacts of disasters are far greater on low-income groups, those living in marginalized areas, and rural communities. Resilience is, above all, a social and justice-oriented issue; the involvement of local communities, universities, and the private sector in decision-making processes will contribute to the development of sustainable preventive strategies.

In the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, 540 trillion rials (around 483 million dollars) have been allocated to boost resilience in the country.

In April, the international project of managing natural disasters and enhancing resilience to climate change impacts was officially inaugurated by representatives from the Department of Environment (DOE), the Embassy of Japan, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Funded by Japan, the project’s document was signed by Ieng Srong, the head of the UNESCO Tehran Office, and Arman Khorsand, the head of the international affairs and conventions office of the DOE.

The main objectives of the project include developing flood hazard maps, establishing early warning systems, assessing and managing agricultural drought risk, and empowering local communities, particularly women and youth, to effectively prepare them to respond to disasters and crises, DOE website reported.

The project also aims to develop scientific and technical infrastructure in crisis management with the prospect of becoming a regional model for combating climate change effects.

Intl. Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

This year, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed with the theme of ‘Fund resilience, not disasters’. To reduce disaster costs, countries must increase funding for disaster risk reduction and ensure all development investments are risk-informed.

The rising cost of disasters reflects the growing impact of climate change and poor development choices. Globally, countries face increasingly severe natural events, driven by extreme weather and risk-blind planning.

While direct disaster costs reach around $202 billion annually, the broader economic impact is estimated at $2.3 trillion. Developing nations suffer the most, while wealthier countries face high financial losses.

Despite this, investment in disaster risk reduction (DRR) remains minimal. Less than 1 percent of public budgets are allocated to DRR, and only 2 percent of Official Development Assistance projects included DRR goals between 2019 and 2023. Humanitarian funding for preparedness is also declining.

Cutting funding for disaster risk reduction leads to more expensive disasters in the future, along with more humanitarian needs.

A major issue is that both public and private economic strategies often ignore disaster risks. The private sector, which controls 75 percent of investments, frequently overlooks climate threats, increasing vulnerability, and potential losses.

To address this, national strategies must integrate DRR and climate adaptation. Governments should empower the private sector with regulations, risk data, and incentives to promote resilient investments.

The 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction calls for two actions: 1) increase funding for DRR in public and international budgets, and 2) ensure all development and private investments are risk-informed and resilient.



