Golestan Palace implements smart water and solar energy management plans

TEHRAN — Golestan Palace, one of Tehran’s oldest and most historically significant palace complexes, is taking major steps toward sustainable resource management by introducing smart irrigation and exploring solar energy use.

On Monday, the director of the Golestan Palace World Heritage site announced the launch of an intelligent irrigation system designed to protect the palace’s valuable green spaces and ancient trees while optimizing water consumption.

“This smart irrigation system will effectively manage water use and safeguard the plants within the complex,” the director said.

“It is specifically designed to provide sufficient water for the gardens, especially the centuries-old trees, while achieving significant water savings.”

In addition to water management, Golestan Palace has begun a study to assess the feasibility of utilizing solar energy to supply electricity to parts of the palace complex. This initiative is part of a broader effort to optimize energy consumption in the palace complex, which is Tehran’s sole UNESCO site.

Located in the historic center of the Iranian capital, the initial scheme of Golestan Palace was originally formed during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736). The palace’s most distinctive features date from the 19th century when it served as the royal residence of the Qajar dynasty (1789–1925). Today, the complex includes eight main palace buildings, mainly used as museums, surrounded by gardens and outer walls.

