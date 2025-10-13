Restoration school launched in Tehran

TEHRAN – A restoration school has been launched at Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, aimed at exploring material science and introducing modern analytical techniques related to cultural heritage conservation.

During the opening ceremony held on Sunday, Reza Rahmani, head of a satellite institute for the protection and restoration of cultural and historical works, emphasized the critical role of specialized training in revitalizing the country’s immense cultural heritage.

“Our mission is founded on advancing professional education and transferring practical knowledge. We aim to build a bridge between theoretical understanding and hands-on experience, establishing practical training as the lifeblood of cultural heritage preservation,” Rahmani said.

Highlighting the institute’s accumulated expertise, Rahmani described cultural heritage as “the beating heart of national identity,” with applied education acting as the lifeblood sustaining its vitality. He also expressed readiness to collaborate with universities and scientific centers to organize more focused and skill-oriented courses, ensuring a sustainable link between academic learning and practical capabilities.

Farmaz Rostami-Cherati, executive director of the restoration school, outlined the program’s focus on “material science exploration and familiarity with modern analyses relevant to cultural heritage.” The curriculum introduces specialists to the latest scientific technologies for analyzing materials, compounds, and advanced analytical methods.



Key topics include the role of scientific tools in environmental management and museum artifact studies, laboratory techniques for maintaining optimal conservation conditions, and material identification of historical objects, Rostami-Cherati explained.

He added that innovative analysis methods such as X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF), applications of biological and genetic sciences in archaeometry, as well as advancements in protective materials and gemology, are among the core subjects.

