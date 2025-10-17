UNRWA: Aid must continue until Gaza’s agricultural sector recovers

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, has highlighted the critical condition of Gaza’s agricultural sector following recent conflicts.

According to the agency, almost all agricultural lands in Gaza are either destroyed or inaccessible. Families who depended on farming for their livelihoods now have no income due to the destruction or restricted access to their lands, Middle East Eye reported.

The agency emphasized that many people cannot afford to buy food from the markets, making it essential for humanitarian aid to continue flowing into Gaza until the agricultural sector can recover and sustain the population once again.

“A kilo of tomatoes that once cost 60¢, now costs $15 – if found at all,” the agency said. “Families who once lived from their land now have no income.”