Senior Iranian military figure laid to rest

TEHRAN - A funeral procession has been held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for Brigadier General Alireza Afshar, a senior figure at Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and former commander of the Basij voluntary forces. He passed away due to heart complications.

A number of military and state officials sent messages of condolences following his demise.

"The passing of the glorious general and tireless warrior, Brigadier General Alireza Afshar, … has caused great sorrow,” said IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

“He was among those at the forefront of the Islamic campaign against the Shah’s tyrannical regime,” the top general added.

Iranian First Vice-President Mohammadreza Aref also extended heartfelt condolences to late general Afshar’s family, wartime comrades and IRGC’s commanders and personnel as well the general public.

IRGC Spokesperson Alimohammad Naeini also expressed condolences, describing late Afshar as a “popular and revolutionary character” who was dedicated to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Born in 1951 in Mashhad, Afshar graduated from Alavi School in his hometown and later earned a degree in mechanical engineering from highly prestigious Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he was detained by the security forces (SAVAK) of the Shah of Iran, for his political activities and spent four months in prison. After the revolution he was among the students supporting the founding father of the revolution Imam Khomeini.

Afshar held numerous key positions during and after the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s, including deputy and chief of the IRGC’s central staff, spokesperson for the IRGC, and commander of the Basij voluntary forces from 1989 to 1997.

Between 1997 and 2000, he served as president of Imam Hossein University. His career also included senior roles in the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defence Values, and the Ministry of the Interior.