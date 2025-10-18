Cave rescue drill held in Yazd

The sixth cave rescue drill was held with the participation of rescue and relief teams from ten provinces in Mehriz, central Yazd province, on October 10.

Cave rescue refers to the specialized operation of rescuing individuals who are trapped or in distress in cave systems. Cave rescue teams typically consist of trained cavers, emergency responders, and volunteers who have specific expertise in cave exploration and rescue techniques.

Photo: Mehr / Majid Dehqanizadeh