Positive effects of FATF

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Etemad discussed the benefits of getting out of the FATF blacklist and said: Iran is joining the FATF by approving the two pending conventions that can have positive effects: first, rebuild Iran's banking credibility globally; second, reduce the cost of foreign exchange transactions and facilitate access to international payment systems; and third, Strengthen the country's standing in global risk assessments.

Finally, joining the FATF means aligning with the global supervisory system, which in the long run will also lead to strengthening domestic trust, because financial transparency is not only a condition for international interaction, but also a prerequisite for effectively combating corruption domestically. Undoubtedly, Iran has been slow to move towards interacting with the FATF, and this delay has imposed heavy costs on the national economy, but late action is better than complete inaction. Joining the Palermo and CFT conventions does not mean surrendering to external pressure. Rather, it shows the maturity of financial policymaking and acceptance of global transparency requirements. By maintaining its security considerations and precisely defining legal concepts, Iran can take advantage of this opportunity to rebuild financial relations, attract capital, and reduce the pressure of sanctions.

Hamshahri: Iran and Russia, story of the convergence of independent actors

In a note, Hamshahri discussed the similarities in some issues between Iran and Russia by quoting Mehdi Khorsand, an expert on international affairs, who says: Iran and Russia are in similar situations in many cases regarding sanctions and pressure from Western countries. Iran and Russia are considered two main independent players in the shifting international order that seek a multipolar approach in the world. A type of convergence is occurring between Iran and Russia, as well as China, which in various political, economic, military, cultural, and social areas can help build and consolidate trust between the two countries and counteract the pressure of Western sanctions. One of the issues that can strengthen the convergence and alignment between Iran and Russia, which will increase their ability to withstand pressures, is the completion of transit and trade corridors, as well as the export of Iranian technological and engineering products to the Central Asia region and the Caucasus, which is considered Russia's strategic depth.

Khorasan: Trump's conditions for Iran

Khorasan discussed why Trump's Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is responsible for negotiations with Iran and said: Trump talks about peace with Iran, but at the same time emphasizes that Tehran must accept certain measures. Recognizing Israel and not supporting resistance groups are among these conditions. The U.S. president had previously said that Iran would join the Abraham Accords! The U.S. president wants to normalize relations between Iran and Israel, while anti-Zionism and support for the oppressed Palestinian people are considered one of the important principles of the Islamic Revolution, and the Iranian people have never been willing to accept a fake regime called Israel. Trump wants Iran to recognize a regime that, in two years, contrary to international law and despite global opposition, has butchered more than 68,000 innocent people in Gaza, has been accused of genocide, and has left nothing but ruins in Gaza. He wants the Iranian people to shake hands with such a regime! It is predicted that Trump wants to use Kushner's good relations with officials in the Persian Gulf Arab countries to put pressure on Iran.

Iran: Policy of safeguarding initiative

In a recent commentary, the Iran newspaper examined the country's strategic approach in the post-snapback era. It argued: the dispute surrounding the snapback mechanism is not merely a “case against Iran,” but rather a diplomatic arena where Iran can direct the pressure game toward negotiation—leveraging support from Russia and China. While Western powers continue to push for the reinstatement of sanctions, the complex and multi-layered nature of enforcement allows Tehran to mitigate some of the pressure by engaging non-Western networks and alternative financial systems, as long as it maintains open channels for mediation. This is precisely where the policy of preserving initiative becomes meaningful. For Iran, the snapback issue symbolizes a broader transformation in the role of international institutions—from once being the central axis of global decision-making to now serving as one of many bargaining platforms among competing powers. Looking ahead, the international order is likely to evolve into a more fragmented and pluralistic system, where diverse actors—each with their own networks and narratives—reinterpret and reapply the rules according to their interests.