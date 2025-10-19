Artworks by Mahmoud Farshchian unveiled at Sa’dabad palace museum

TEHRAN – Four paintings by the late Iranian master Mahmoud Farshchian, held by the Mostazafan Foundation, unveiled and displayed on loan for one month at the Farshchian Museum located within Sa’dabad palace complex in Tehran.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Friday coincided with the 23rd anniversary of the museum’s founding. It also put on show parts of Farshchian’s painting tools, and a section of his design for the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam. The event was attended by cultural figures, painters and art enthusiasts.

The four paintings on display are titled The Broken Pitcher (Sabouye Shekasteh), The Glory of Flight (Shokouhe Parvaz), Birds on the Branch (Parandegan Bar Shakhsar), and Sama’.

The Broken Pitcher, created in 1969 using gouache with white and gold on cardboard, marks a turning point in Farshchian’s style, moving away from traditional miniature textures toward a deeper, three-dimensional space. The central figure expresses sorrow and longing, symbolizing philosophical and mystical themes of liberation and loss.

A view of Farshchian Museum within Sa’dabad palace complex, northern Tehran

Birds on the Branch, painted in 1970 with acrylic on cardboard, is a modern reinterpretation of the classical “flower and bird” motif. The dark background contrasts with golden birds in motion, symbolizing life and growth amid darkness.

The Glory of Flight, also from 1970, depicts fourteen birds in flight with golden lines on a black background, emphasizing movement and freedom.

Sama’, created in 1975 with ink and watercolor on paper, showcases dynamic and fluid line work that reflects Farshchian’s mystical calligraphy. The swirling forms evoke spiritual dance and trance, merging space, form, and content into a unified expression.

Farshchian in an undated photo

Born in 1930, Farshchian was an influential Iranian painter and educator who revitalized Persian miniature painting by blending classical aesthetics with innovative techniques. His works are exhibited worldwide and contributed to renewed international recognition of the art form.

According to organizers, the temporary exhibition aims to offer visitors a rare opportunity to experience these important works in the artist’s dedicated museum at Sa’dabad palace.

AM