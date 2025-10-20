Iran showcasing literary, scientific works at 13th Dushanbe International Book Exhibition

TEHRAN- The 13th edition of the Dushanbe International Book Exhibition, “Kitobi Dushanbe 2025” (The Book of Dushanbe), opened in the Tajikistan capital city on Monday, with Iran participating in the event.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a speech by the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, and was attended by a large number of cultural and artistic figures, including Iranian Ambassador Alireza Haqiqian.

Iran’s pavilion, featuring a diverse collection of literary, scientific, and children's books, drew considerable interest from visitors.

During her visit to the Iranian booth, Minister Sattoriyon praised Iran’s vibrant presence and active engagement in this prominent cultural event.

More than 5,000 newly published titles are being presented by 40 Tajik and international publishers from Iran, China, Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

