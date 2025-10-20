As Gaza reels from Israeli airstrikes that have claimed nearly 100 Palestinian lives after the October ceasefire, opposition leader Yair Lapid unleashed a searing indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, blaming it for sabotaging a fragile truce and inadvertently strengthening Palestinian resolve through erratic aid manipulations.

In a pointed post on X on Monday, Lapid lamented: "The government brought Turkey and Qatar into Gaza, the ideological partners of the Muslim Brotherhood," branding the move a "failed" blunder devoid of "any vision."



Lapid wrote that the chaos in Gaza stems from Netanyahu's "government of extremists and the negligent," whom the opposition leader says he trusts far less than U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called 20-point peace blueprint.



"With his own hands, Netanyahu turned us into a protectorate state," dictated on security by foreign powers, Lapid seethed.



He slammed the “stop-start” aid cycles as “not serious… lacks strategy,” saying they only “hurt” Israel.



Many critics point to Netanyahu’s record of setbacks: the October 7 intelligence failure, the stalled efforts to secure the release of captives, and a prolonged Gaza campaign that inflicted heavy destruction amid Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.



Gaza's plight underscores decades of blockade and dispossession, where more than two million Palestinians endure what rights groups describe as the world’s largest open-air prison, even as Israeli military operations since October 2023 have killed over 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, including tens of thousands of women and children.



The Palestinian resistance, led by Hamas, has presented itself as a central force against occupation, describing its actions as rooted in self‑defense and the pursuit of justice dating back to the 1948 Nakba.



At the same time, global solidarity with the Palestinian cause continues to grow, with mounting calls for an end to the siege of Gaza, formal recognition of Palestinian statehood, and accountability for the destruction. Supporters emphasize the resilience of a people whose determination, they argue, cannot be extinguished by bombardment.