Qatar’s Emir condemns Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza, continued ceasefire violations

Israel’s war on Gaza has been nothing but genocide, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said while condemning Israel’s continued violation of the ceasefire agreement, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking at the opening session of Shura Council, Qatar’s legislative council, the emir added that the international community must provide protection for the Palestinian people and ensure that perpetrators of genocide do not escape accountability.

“It is unfortunate that the international community remains incapable of enforcing respect when it comes to the tragedy of the Palestinian people,” he added.

“We reaffirm our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, especially turning the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable area, continuing to breach the ceasefire, expanding settlements in the West Bank, and efforts to Judaise the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.”

“We also affirm that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories of the unified Palestinian state,” the emir said.