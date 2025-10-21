Seventh nationwide screening campaign launched for prevalent cancers in women

TEHRAN - The seventh nationwide screening campaign for prevalent cancers in women has been launched in line with marking October, the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To this end, a press conference was held on Monday, October 13, hosted by the Iranian National Cancer Institute (INCO) at the place of the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR) in Tehran.

The event was attended by Dr. Zahra Sheikhi, Vice President of Research and Technology at ACECR, Dr. Ramin Sarrami Foroushani, President of the ACECR Iranian National Cancer Institute, and Dr. Asieh Olfat-Bakhsh, Deputy of Research and Education of INCO.

For her part, Olfat-Bakhsh announced the opening of the nationwide awareness campaign in October, adding that free breast examination services for women will be offered in Districts 2, 3, 4, 16, and 19 in Tehran through collaboration between the ACECR, the Iranian National Cancer Institute, and Tehran Municipality.

“According to the most recent data released by the international GLOBOCAN database (2023), approximately 15,700 Iranian women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Given the female population in that time (42 million), the incidence rate of breast cancer in Iran is estimated at 35 to 37 cases per 100,000 women,” Olfat-Bakhsh said, highlighting the latest global breast cancer statistics.

“These figures are derived from reliable international data sources and may vary slightly across reports depending on predictive models or estimation methods.”

Provinces with Higher Breast Cancer Incidence

Elsewhere in her remarks, Olfat-Bakhsh referred to the geographical distribution of breast cancer in Iran, saying: “According to studies published over the past two years, provinces such as Tehran, Alborz, Qom, Yazd, Isfahan, Gilan, and Mazandaran fall into the group with high breast cancer incidence, marked in red on statistical maps — meaning more than 30 cases per 100,000 women.”

She added that in contrast, provinces such as Ilam, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Khuzestan show lower incidence rates. “These differences can be attributed to urban and industrial lifestyles, lower fertility rates, delayed first pregnancies, and lower physical activity in more industrialized regions,” she explained.

Lifestyle Factors and Breast Cancer Risk

Olfat-Bakhsh emphasized that the primary factor driving the higher incidence of breast cancer in industrial provinces is lifestyle. “Dietary habits, physical inactivity, higher maternal age at first childbirth, and smaller family sizes are among the major contributing factors,” she said.

She also noted that in some less-developed provinces, lower reported rates may be due to underreporting, as cultural barriers or limited access to healthcare centers prevent some patients from seeking medical consultation.

Air Pollution: A Yet Unproven Risk Factor

Commenting on the possible link between air pollution and breast cancer, Olfat-Bakhsh said: “Environmental factors certainly play a role in cancer development, but so far, no direct scientific study has established a definitive link between air pollution and breast cancer. Therefore, only factors confirmed by large-scale, evidence-based studies can be regarded as proven risk contributors.”

Implementation of Nationwide Awareness Campaign in October

Regarding the organization’s activities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), Olfat-Bakhsh said: “For several years, the ACECR Motamed Cancer Institute (MCI) has organized a nationwide awareness campaign every October, focusing on awareness, early detection, and lifestyle modification. The primary goal of this campaign is to empower women with knowledge about prevention methods, early diagnosis, and healthy living practices.”

Training Midwives Nationwide for Breast Cancer Prevention and Screening

In line with the expansion of this nationwide campaign, an educational webinar for midwives across the country was held this year, which attracted around 400 participants, Olfat-Bakhsh added. “The training covered key topics such as the nature of breast cancer, diagnostic and screening methods, and education for prevention related to women’s health.”

Emphasizing the importance of continuous education and public awareness, she added: “Awareness is the first step toward prevention. The more women know about gynecological diseases and breast cancer, the greater the chance for early detection and successful treatment.”

Screening and Educational Programs in Five Districts of Tehran

Referring to the Motamed Cancer Institute’s programs coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Olfat-Bakhsh said: “Our programs are designed around two main axes: screening and education. In the screening part, free breast examination services are being provided in several districts of Tehran in collaboration with the Tehran Municipality.”

She added: “The program is currently being implemented in Districts 2, 3, 4, 16, and 19 of Tehran. Women can book an appointment for free breast examination by contacting 88641398. These services will continue until the end of October at Building No. 1 of the Cancer Organization, located at Vanak Square, South Gandhi St.”

Free Screening Services for University and ACECR Personnel

Olfat-Bakhsh further noted: “In addition, several organizations and universities have requested to implement free examination programs for their staff. As part of this campaign, screening services have been arranged for the employees of Alzahra University, Sharif University of Technology, and ACECR.”

Public Education and Awareness: The Core of the Campaign

Olfat-Bakhsh emphasized that the goal of this initiative is not mass coverage of the population, but cultural impact.

“We do not claim to be able to examine a large portion of the population in one month,” she said. “However, this symbolic action encourages every woman who participates to gain knowledge and share it with her family or colleagues. In fact, these activities help promote a culture of prevention and awareness in society.”

Public Education and Deployment of Experts to Organizations

Referring to the educational dimension of the campaign, she said: “In the public education section, organizations and institutions with the capacity to host events and to cover large audiences can request our support to send institute specialists for on-site training.”

“To date, several major pharmaceutical companies, charitable foundations, and community centers have collaborated with us to train their staff and target groups. We aim to expand public education on prevention, early detection, and adoption of a healthy lifestyle among women.”

Collaboration with Tehran Municipality, and Digital Platforms

Discussing the campaign’s cultural outreach, Olfat-Bakhsh said: “In cooperation with the Tehran Municipality, Urban Beautification Organization, and Tehran Bus Company, awareness posters have been installed throughout the city to convey key educational messages to women.”

She continued: “The Public Relations Department of the Institute is also collaborating with companies such as Snapp, Tapsi, and Digikala to conduct digital awareness campaigns. In addition, a series of educational videos have been published on the Organization’s website and Instagram page, providing women with accurate, science-based information.”

Pink Illumination of Azadi Tower: A Symbolic Message

Highlighting the symbolic events of October, Olfat-Bakhsh said: “One of the most iconic parts of the campaign is the pink lighting of the Azadi Tower, the global symbolic color of breast cancer awareness. Though a small gesture, it plays a significant role in reminding society of the importance of awareness and prevention.”

She also announced that a special ceremony will be held for breast cancer patients and survivors, saying:

“Each year, we organize a ‘Breast Cancer Survivors Celebration’, inviting women currently undergoing treatment or in recovery. Beyond education and information, this event provides a platform for hope, emotional support, and experience sharing among participants.”

Slogan of the year: “Early Detection, Effective Treatment”

Olfat-Bakhsh noted that, as in previous years, the campaign’s slogan is “Early Detection, Effective Treatment.”

“Our goal is to strengthen awareness and hope among women, encouraging early detection to become a routine health habit in daily life,” she said.

Adherence to International Mammography Protocols

Emphasizing the scientific rigor of screening practice, Olfat-Bakhsh said: “Mammography continues to be performed in full accordance with the latest international guidelines. Some claims circulating on social media about mammography being outdated or dangerous are entirely incorrect. In Iran, we follow the International Radiology Society’s standards, with no deviation from global protocols.”

“The World Radiology Association updates its protocols annually, and we adhere to the most recent recommendations. According to current guidelines, annual mammography is advised for women over 40, although in some countries, the process begins at age 50.”

Differences in Screening Programs Worldwide

She went on to say that in some countries, mammography is performed every two or three years as part of systematic national screening programs. There, governments actively invite women to participate, and the healthcare system covers the costs.

“In Iran,” she continued, “no systematic national breast cancer screening program currently exists. Implementation of such campaigns depends on national health policies. Our role is to act in accordance with international scientific guidelines, not as an executive authority.”

The Need for a National Cancer Prevention and Control Network

If a National Cancer Prevention and Control Network were to be established in Iran, regular nationwide screening could become achievable. However, this would require robust infrastructure, trained personnel, and cost-effectiveness within the healthcare system,” Olfat-Bakhsh underlined.

From Self-Examination to Awareness

Discussing the evolution of breast health recommendations, she said: “About seven to eight years ago, there was strong emphasis on monthly breast self-examinations, but studies later revealed that this method had limited impact on early-stage diagnosis and, in some cases, increased anxiety among women.”

“Therefore,” she added, “the current global focus has shifted toward awareness and self-attention. Every woman should pay attention to any new changes in her breast tissue—such as lumps, lesions, or alterations in skin texture. Early medical consultation in these cases is the key to effective treatment.”

‘Awareness’ Matters More Than ‘Self-Examination’

“There is no longer a need for regular monthly self-examinations. We encourage women instead to stay aware of their bodies and promptly consult a physician if they notice any unusual changes. Awareness is more valuable and effective than routine self-examination,” Olfat-Bakhsh concluded.



