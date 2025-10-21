Yazd train journeys booming

TEHRAN--Yazd province, which has always been known as the jewel of the desert and the heart of traditional Iranian architecture, the historical fabric of its center shines on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and its windcatchers and adobe houses whisper stories of centuries of trade and civilization, is currently on the verge of a major leap in the field of tourism and rail transportation.

Yazd's strategic location at the crossroads of the country's north-south and east-west transportation routes has long played a key role in the movement of goods and passengers, and today, paying attention to rail transportation infrastructure has become a national priority to maximize the use of this capacity.

Cultural tourism is the axis of Yazd's sustainable development, and given the increasing volume of domestic and foreign visitors, ensuring travel security and comfort is an undeniable necessity.

From increasing the efficiency of existing lines to attracting huge private investments for launching new trains and tourism, all indicate a serious determination to transform Yazd into one of the most active rail axes across the country.

By stopping passing trains at intermediate stations and expanding the ticket sales network, it is expected that a new chapter will open in the boom in rail travel and the expansion of tourism routes in Yazd province.

Director General of Yazd Railways Seyyed Reza Sadat-Hosseini said that with the realization of the plans and the addition of the new trains to the rail network, Yazd tourism route will expand.

He announced that Shiraz-Mashhad train will stop at Mehriz Station from October 23, and stated that with the implementation of this plan, the people of the province will be able to purchase tickets from within the province without visiting the neighboring provinces and go directly on pilgrimage and sightseeing trips from Mehriz-Mashhad and Mehriz-Shiraz routes and vice versa.

He also announced the entry of the private sector into the Yazd rail transportation sector and the launch of new tourist trains by the end of current Iranian year.

Sadat-Hosseini noted that given the high demand of Yazd people to travel to the holy Mashhad and Shiraz, the necessary coordination was made with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways so that the Shiraz-Mashhad train will stop at Mehriz station and vice versa from October 23.

He added that the pre-sale of tickets for this train has started from September 23 and passengers can purchase their tickets from the Mehriz station through railway sales systems.

The official continued that with the implementation of this plan, Yazd citizens no longer need to go to the neighboring cities and provinces to board this train. It is currently possible to purchase tickets and board from Mehriz, he added.

Referring to the features of Mehriz Railways Station, he said that this station is located 10 kilometers from Mehriz city and 35 kilometers from the center of Yazd province, and is in very favorable conditions in terms of infrastructure, accessibility, and geographical location.

According to him, Shiraz-Mashhad train and vice versa stop at this station, in addition to Mehriz, will also cover the cities of Yazd, Ardakan, Meybod, Bafq, and Behabad.

Sadat-Hosseini stated that Yazd is one of the main axes of the rail network due to its location on the south-north route of the country, and the stopping of the Shiraz-Mashhad train in Mehriz will further highlight the province's role in the national rail transport network.

He added that this measure will facilitate inter-provincial travel and increase Yazd's share in passenger transportation.

He stated that the current share of rail transport in the country is about 10 to 12 percent, while in developed countries this amount reaches 60 to 80 percent.

Sadat-Hosseini announced the launch of the province's second tourist train in November 1404, adding that five other tourist trains will also be activated on different routes by the end of current Iranian year.

KD

