Iran, FAO launch regional project to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with the Iranian government, has launched a new regional technical cooperation project aimed at boosting national and regional capacities for climate-resilient agriculture.

According to FAO’s office in Tehran, the initiative — which also includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Mongolia — focuses on promoting the sustainable production of drought-tolerant and high-nutrient crops such as quinoa, small grains, and soybeans.

The project was formally introduced during a national inception workshop held on October 19 in Tehran, attended by about 40 participants from government and private sectors, research institutions, civil society organizations, professional associations, farmers, and agribusinesses.

Representatives from FAO’s regional office for Asia and the Pacific and the FAO representation in Iran also took part.

During the event, participants were divided into product-focused groups to discuss project goals, expected outcomes, and implementation strategies, ultimately finalizing Iran’s national work plan based on local needs and feedback.

Iran, located in arid and semi-arid zones, faces recurring water scarcity and droughts that have placed immense pressure on its agricultural systems. With agriculture accounting for about 80 percent of total water use, the sector remains vulnerable to climate change impacts such as reduced rainfall, higher temperatures, and faster evaporation of soil moisture.

FAO’s regional project provides a platform for participating countries to address water and climate challenges through agricultural innovation, technology transfer, institutional capacity building, and increased awareness of the nutritional and environmental benefits of drought-tolerant crops.

In Iran, the initiative will promote the cultivation of resilient crops like quinoa, millet, and soybeans; expand sustainable farming practices; strengthen capacities in climate-smart agriculture and water management; and foster partnerships among research institutes, farmers, and the private sector to ensure long-term adoption and sustainability.

By diversifying production systems and improving water efficiency, the project supports Iran’s broader strategy to adapt its agricultural sector to climate change and safeguard future food and nutrition security.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on August 11, Farrukh Toirov, the representative of FAO to Iran, said the significant achievements of Iranian scientists are important to be delivered to other countries that do not have the same level of technological advancements in the agriculture sector.

A national of Tajikistan, Mr. Toirov brings over 20 years of experience in international development and agricultural programming to his role as FAO representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Toirov also said FAO’s priority is to make sure that the functioning of food systems is improved, not only for the betterment of people in Iran, but also for the benefit of other countries in the region.

EF/MA