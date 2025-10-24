Iran calls for unity in reviving water resources at OIC water ministers’ meeting in Jeddah

TEHRAN – Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said it is time for Muslim countries to restore their shared heritage of water management through collective action, noting that cooperation rather than rivalry is essential for protecting vital water resources.

Speaking at the 5th Conference of Ministers Responsible for Water of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Aliabadi described water as both the “source of life and a manifestation of divine order,” stressing that its fair and wise management is a moral and religious obligation.

He said the Islamic world’s long history of innovative water systems such as qanats and reservoirs reflects the collective wisdom and social participation of Muslim societies, built on faith, justice and knowledge.

“It is time to revive this civilizational legacy with shared modern policies,” he said.

Aliabadi highlighted Iran’s successful experience in achieving self-sufficiency and sustainable development in the water sector through projects including the design and construction of major dams, urban water transfer and distribution networks, wastewater treatment plants, and modern irrigation systems — all developed domestically despite tough sanctions.

He emphasized Iran’s readiness to share technical expertise with neighboring countries, noting that regional water challenges such as drought, declining rainfall and population growth require collective management rather than competition.

“Water is a shared resource, and its sustainable management demands regional solidarity,” he said.

The minister also reaffirmed Iran’s long-standing commitment to cooperative management of transboundary rivers and shared water resources, adding that Tehran has consistently sought to resolve environmental and water-related issues through dialogue rather than political confrontation.

Bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the OIC conference

On the sidelines of the event, Aliabadi met with Tajikistan’s Minister of Water and Energy, Daler Juma, to discuss cooperation on hydropower generation using spillway water, strengthening dam structures, and supporting Iranian companies involved in Tajikistan’s Rogun Dam project.

The two sides agreed to have experts from both countries finalize technical frameworks for collaboration within ten days.

In a separate meeting, Aliabadi held talks with Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower and Housing, Dody Hanggodo, focusing on Iran’s experience in hydropower development and energy sustainability.

The Indonesian minister expressed interest in leveraging Iran’s expertise to expand the country’s hydropower capacity and stabilize its national grid, while Aliabadi invited him to visit major Iranian water and power projects.

Aliabadi also met with Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources, Hani Sewilam, to discuss cooperation in water and energy technology. The Iranian minister showcased Iran’s achievements in domestic turbine production, developed after years of sanctions, and invited his Egyptian counterpart to Tehran.

Sewilam praised Iran’s progress under sanctions, noting that Egypt too had made significant infrastructure advances in the past decade and was eager to strengthen collaboration with Iran in water resource management, wastewater reuse and desalination.

Both sides described deeper cooperation as an opportunity to promote scientific research, training and regional peace through water diplomacy.

EF/MA