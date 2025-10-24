Iran becomes guest of honor of Antalya Tourism Fair

TEHRAN—Iran took part as a guest of honor at Antalya Tourism Fair (ATF) in Turkey which was held for the seventh time between October 22–24.

According to IRNA, the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies publicized that ATF25 began in Antalya with the widespread presence of Turkish tourism activists, and this time Iran is present as the guest of honor of the event.

Representing Iranian tourism activists, the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies is actively present at this exhibition.

Hormatollah Rafiei, head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies, said that the city of Antalya, as the heart of this country's tourism, provides 39 percent of Turkey's annual tourism income. It hosts many tourists from different countries around the world, he added.

Rafiei also said that the ATF25 featured 800 international exhibitors in an area of over 25,000 square meters.

He stated that 100 countries and regions around the world have participated and visited this fair, and Iran's tourism brand has been showcased at this exhibition.

Rafiei emphasized that the city of Antalya and its significant tourism development can be a suitable model for the development of regions such as Kish, Qeshm and Chabahar.

He stated: “By attending this event, while introducing Iran in a worthy manner and combating Iranophobia propaganda, we are trying to be effective in transferring modern tourism knowledge to Iran.”

A large number of Iranian tourism companies have attended the seventh Antalya Tourism Fair, and a large number of activists have traveled to Antalya to visit this fair.

ATF25 has hosted a wide range of participants from the accommodation sector, travel agencies, and tour operators to technology providers. Sessions titled ATF-HEALTH, ATF-TECH, ATF-SPORTS, ATF-MARKETS, ATF-HOTELS, ATF-MARKETING, and ATF-SALES were held during the fair.

The event also included social gatherings such as ATF-EARLYPARTY and ATF-AFTERPARTY, bringing industry professionals together in a more informal setting.

ATF25 is a major meeting point that showcases Turkey’s tourism potential on an international stage and help shape the future of the sector.

KD

