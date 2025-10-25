Armenian Cultural Week begins in Isfahan’s Vank Cathedral

TEHRAN—Concurrent with the beginning of the Armenian Cultural Week, the art medal of Khachatur Kesaratsi, the founder of the first printing house in Iran and West Asia, was unveiled at the Vank Church museum in New Jolfa, Isfahan, on Friday.

According to a Mehr news agency, this cultural event was held with the support of the Nerses Shnorhali Library of Vank and in the presence of the religious leader of the Armenians of Isfahan and Southern Iran, Bishop Sipan Kashjian, the head of the Assembly of Representatives of the Armenian Caliphate of Isfahan and Southern Iran, Noel Minasyan, and a group of artists and researchers in the field of Armenian history and culture.

The Khachatur Kesaratsi art medal is the work of artist Masih Ahmadi, which was designed and made as the first medal in a series centered on the famous Armenians of Isfahan.

In this work, he recreated part of the lead letters used in the printing of the first Armenian book in Jolfa in the 17th century and incorporated the Armenian letter symbol, the symbol of God in Armenian script, which was used in the printing of the Psalms of David in 1638 CE, into the design of the medal.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Director of the Archives and Manuscripts Department of the Vank Church Complex, spoke about the life and scientific legacy of Khachatur Kesaratsi and stated that Kesaratsi was not only the founder of the first printing house in Iran and the Middle East, but also turned New Jolfa into one of the scientific and intellectual centers of the East with his efforts and cultural vision.

He added that the establishment of the printing house in Jolfa, Isfahan, is a turning point in the history of the transfer of knowledge and art from Europe to Iran.

Then, the artist who created the work, Masih Ahmadi, explained the process of designing and making the medal: “The idea of ??creating a series of art medals in memory of the prominent Armenians of Isfahan was formed about two years ago, and currently the first medal of this series has been realized, inspired by the life and works of Khachatur Kesaratsi.”

He added that in addition to its artistic aspect, this medal carries a message of preserving the role of Armenians in the cultural history of Iran.

In the final part of the ceremony, the Khachatur Kesaratsi Medal was unveiled by Bishop Sipan Kashjian and Masih Ahmadi, and copies of it were donated to the Armenian Caliphate Council of Isfahan. A short film of the design and manufacturing process of the medal was also shown to the attendees.

Khachatur Kesaratsi was an Armenian archbishop in Safavid Iran. He is credited with the founding of the first printing press in Iran, in 1633,or 1636. The first book was printed; a Saghmosaran (Psalter) in 1638.

KD

