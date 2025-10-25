Canceled China visit marks early setback for Germany’s Merz

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has postponed his planned trip to China after Beijing confirmed only a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with no additional high-level appointments.

Germany’s Die Welt reported Saturday that the cancellation is viewed as a foreign policy setback for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who, nearly six months into office, has yet to make his first visit to China.

The chancellor’s office had reserved days for possible travel to China and India in the coming week, but President Xi Jinping reportedly did not find time to receive Merz on those dates.

The delay underscores the delicate phase of Berlin’s recalibration toward Beijing, where the government seeks to “de-risk” while maintaining economic ties.

Die Welt predicts Merz and Wadephul face difficult weeks ahead, with the optics potentially hardening domestic scrutiny of the government’s China approach.

The paper also notes the sensitivity of Germany’s industrial interests as officials weigh engagement amid strategic rivalry.

The episode follows heightened EU–China friction over trade and technology controls, placing a premium on firm, high-level channels to manage differences.