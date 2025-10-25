Tourism maps installed at 14 Tehran metro stations, citywide map to be unveiled soon

TEHRAN – Tourism maps have been installed at 14 Tehran Metro stations as part of a broader plan to introduce city attractions through the public transport network, the head of Tehran’s municipal tourism office said on Saturday.

Amir Qasemi, head of the Tehran Municipality’s Tourism Headquarters, on Saturday said the initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and promote urban tourism by highlighting attractions near metro stations.

“The plan to organize and present tourism attractions at metro stations has been implemented to improve the travel experience of citizens and tourists and to develop tourism in the city,” Qasemi said.

He added that planning for metro-based city tours began about a year ago, during which routes and key urban areas were identified. “We selected stations with potential for introducing nearby attractions and designed specific tourism maps for them,” he said.

According to Qasemi, 40 metro stations have been targeted in the first phase of the project. Maps have been installed at 14 of them, including Baharestan, Sa’di, Darvazeh Dowlat, Ferdowsi, Darvazeh Shemiran, Khayyam, Imam Khomeini, Hosseinabad, Panzdah-e-Khordad, Mohammadiyeh, Molavi, Qiam, Shohada and Mellat.

The maps show each station’s location along with tourist sites, services and facilities within a 500-meter radius to help passengers and visitors explore nearby destinations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qasemi said a comprehensive tourism map of the entire Tehran Metro network has also been completed and will be unveiled soon. “This map will allow citizens to experience Tehran from a new perspective through the metro system,” he said.

Tehran, the bustling capital of the Islamic Republic, beckons travelers with its vibrant culture, rich history, and eclectic array of attractions. From ancient palaces to modern skyscrapers, Tehran offers captivating experiences that showcase the essence of Iranian heritage and hospitality. At the heart of metropolis lies the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace, a masterpiece of Persian architecture. Adorned with intricately decorated halls, lush gardens, and shimmering ponds, it serves as a window into Iran’s royal past, transporting visitors to a bygone era of opulence and grandeur. For those seeking panoramic views of the cityscape, Milad Tower stands tall as a symbol of Tehran’s modernity and progress. Rising 435 meters above the skyline, this iconic tower offers visitors a breathtaking perspective of Tehran’s sprawling metropolis, with observation decks providing uninterrupted vistas of the surrounding mountains and urban landscape.

Delving deeper into Tehran’s cultural heritage, the National Museum of Iran invites visitors on a journey through millennia of history and civilization. From ancient artifacts to Islamic art and contemporary exhibitions, the museum’s extensive collections offer a comprehensive glimpse into Iran’s rich cultural tapestry, spanning from prehistoric times to the present day.

Tehran’s vibrant bazaars, such as the Grand Bazaar and Tajrish Bazaar, are veritable treasure troves of local craftsmanship, culinary delights, and vibrant street life.

Beyond its architectural marvels and cultural landmarks, Tehran boasts a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters, and performance venues showcasing the creativity and talent of Iranian artists. From contemporary art exhibitions to traditional music concerts, Tehran offers a dynamic cultural landscape that captivates and inspires visitors from around the world.

AM