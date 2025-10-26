Historic first for Iran women in 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN - From raw emotions to thrilling performances and historic feats, the Cairo 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships delivered 10 days of unforgettable action as athletes battled for glory.

The first-ever World Championships held in Cairo — and in Africa — concluded with 573 athletes from 70 nations, including all Paralympic champions from the Paris 2024 Games, competing in the 11th edition.

The event not only made history but also marked the beginning of the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Paralympic.org looks back at some of the standout moments that defined the Cairo 2025 Worlds.

Iran’s men powerlifters have always been in the limelight for their power and strengths. Following in their footsteps, the women made their way into the podium for the first time ever in Cairo.

First, teenager Atiyehsadat Hosseini made history winning Iran’s first-ever women’s gold in World Para Powerlifting Championships history in Rookie & Next Gen category. Playing the sport for two years now, Hosseini won the women’s up to 61kg category with a lift of 90 kg.

Senior member Nikoo Rozbahani followed the suit in Elite competition taking the bronze in women's over 86kg with a lift of 152 kg. The gold was won by Nigeria’s Folashad Oluwafemiayo in the category.