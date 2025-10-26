Private sector officials meet with President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian met with members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for the third time, in a session focused on restructuring Iran’s economic governance and reviewing restrictive laws that hinder business and trade activity, including the Law on Combating Goods and Currency Smuggling.

At the meeting’s outset, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh highlighted the country’s current economic challenges, noting that exporters and importers face significant barriers in securing foreign currency and maintaining essential goods supply.

He said the government must adopt practical measures to attract investment from Iranians living abroad, creating an environment where they can safely return and invest in domestic industries without bureaucratic or financial concerns.

Payam Bagheri, a deputy head of ICCIMA, emphasized the need to amend or fully repeal cumbersome laws that obstruct traders and entrepreneurs. He called for a framework of “collaborative regulation” between the government and the chamber, enabling the private sector to play a meaningful role in shaping national economic policy.

“Such cooperation requires reforming the country’s economic structure and overhauling the framework of economic governance,” he said.

Mahmoud Najafi Arab, head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, echoed this view, stressing the importance of launching a “movement to eliminate redundant regulations.”

He said the government should design a comprehensive plan to modernize the economic lawmaking process, making it more transparent, efficient, and supportive of production and entrepreneurship.

The meeting underscored growing alignment between the private sector and the administration on the urgency of reforming Iran’s economic management system, seen as a crucial step toward improving competitiveness, investment climate, and sustainable growth.

