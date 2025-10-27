The illusion of peace in defeat

LONDON - The war fronts backing Gaza have decided to stand against the Israeli attempt to eliminate the Gazan resistance. The resistance was in a state of defense and not in a state of attack throughout Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. There is a difference between one who holds a rightful position and moves within that circle, and one who practices tyranny to achieve illegitimate goals.

When the aggressor reaches the decisive point of admitting incapability, that does not mean it desires peace. Rather, it means it has failed to achieve its evil aims. It stopped or reduced the assault because it could not reach its goal through extremely violent acts. It took 12 days to realize that they will not be able to overthrow Iran. It took 64 days for them to realize that they could not eliminate the resistance in Lebanon. It took 8 weeks for them to realize that they would not make Yemen to surrender. It took two full years for them to realize they could not defeat the resistance in Gaza.

The American camp therefore resorts to other means to achieve the same goal. This may be tightening the blockade, or boycott. It may be proxy wars and igniting the fuse of side wars in which they are not a direct party. It might be political maneuvering and introducing new factors into the arena. It might be internal disruption.

The occupation entity has its goal of expansion and creating a greater Israel. The United States and the West have their goal of controlling the important region so their hegemony can be realized. Their hegemony is achieved through the hegemony of the entity over the region.

The size of protests in the West and the reversal of public opinion is evident in the new generation, who have taken a position opposite to the older generation. When the general situation does not tolerate the Israeli occupation entity, it no longer serves the Western empire's interests. If it is no longer legitimized, it threatens to reach a degree that endangers the entire public order as a result of this exposure.

Western governments have the ability to reform. If they reach a stage where the disconnect between their claimed supreme values and their actions is exposed to their public, then they can only adapt and change their methods to accommodate the new situation. Otherwise, they become susceptible to collapse.

Capitalism by its nature has the ability to renew itself according to prevailing concepts — which has kept capitalism more durable than other systems because of the dominance of interests up to now. If higher concepts prevail, it finds ways to be included among them. If it continues to act against those values to a degree that provokes a broad reaction calling for change after the exposure, it will try to adjust its interests differently while preserving them. Its interests are malicious, based on aggression and on deceptive means, and in confronting every tool of change it uses every method of abuse.



