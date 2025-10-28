Tehran hosts intl. power distribution conference focused on digital transformation

TEHRAN – The 29th International Conference on Power Distribution Networks opened on Saturday at the Niroo Research Institute, with the participation of officials and specialists from Iran’s electricity industry.

The three-day event, running from October 28 to 30, centers on digital transformation, smart grids, and energy consumption management.

The conference features technical sessions and expert panels discussing advancements in network digitalization, optimization of power distribution, and the integration of smart technologies into energy systems.

Kambiz Nazarian, head of Tehran Regional Electricity Distribution Company, said during a press briefing that the company, following the policies of the Energy Ministry and Tavanir Company, has implemented major initiatives in digital transformation and smart network management, becoming the first electricity distribution company in West Asia to do so.

EF/MA