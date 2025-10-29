Iran’s renewable power capacity surpasses 2,700 MW

TEHRAN – Iran’s renewable energy capacity has exceeded 2,700 megawatts, according to Mohsen Tarztalab, deputy energy minister and head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), who emphasized the need for stronger facilitation by distribution companies to maintain the pace of growth, particularly in small-scale solar systems.

Tarztalab said that with the planned addition of 1,000 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity, Iran’s clean energy development will continue to expand rapidly.

He called on electricity distribution firms nationwide to simplify procedures for applicants seeking to build rooftop solar plants and to help promote public participation through awareness campaigns and low-interest financial incentives.

He noted that based on national plans, the country aims to add between 400 and 500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity each month.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Zabihi, deputy head of distribution coordination at Tavanir, highlighted the importance of accelerating smart grid projects to improve consumption management. He said Tavanir’s goal is to replace electricity cuts with intelligent demand management, adding that several projects are currently underway, both internally and in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Central Bank, and other institutions.

Zabihi stated that while Iran currently installs around 140,000 smart meters each month, the figure must rise to 400,000–500,000 to meet network demands. Smart meters, he added, are essential for real-time consumption monitoring and control, particularly during peak demand periods.

He said Tavanir plans to supply and install 10 to 12 million smart meters before next summer’s peak season through several tenders. The company also intends to establish a new internal framework dedicated to renewable energy development within distribution companies, with official directives to be issued soon.

EF/MA