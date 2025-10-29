Architecture students visit historical sites in Aran and Bidgol

TEHRAN - Architecture students conducted a one-day field visit to historical sites in Aran and Bidgol county on Thursday to study traditional architecture, restoration methods, and cultural heritage preservation, a local tourism official said.

Mohammad-Javad Abdoli, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Aran and Bidgol, said the visit aimed to provide students with practical experience related to local architectural styles and restoration work underway in the region’s historical monuments.

“The workshop was designed to familiarize students with indigenous architecture and the process of restoring heritage buildings,” Abdoli said.

“Students were able to observe restoration projects and key heritage sites currently being rehabilitated in the Kavirat district [of Aran and Bidgol].”

Abdoli said the department considers cooperation with academic institutions a priority to transfer technical knowledge and preserve regional architectural identity. “Such routine visits create a bridge between university theory and practical experience in the field of cultural heritage and strengthen students’ academic foundation and encourage the use of authentic Iranian architectural patterns in their future designs,” he added.

Located near the historic city of Kashan, Aran and Bidgol is known for its desert landscapes and heritage attractions, including the Maranjab Desert and the underground city of Nushabad, which draw visitors interested in traditional Iranian architecture and culture.

AM