Trump’s illusion of Gaza truce is masking continued violence

TEHRAN – Trump’s peace plan masks ongoing Israeli regime attacks on Gaza, threatening a fragile ceasefire. After yet another collapse of what U.S. President Donald Trump heralded as a historic peace deal, it has become increasingly clear that the supposed truce between the Israeli regime and Palestinian resistance forces was a fiction from the start.

Far from ushering in calm, the deal has served as diplomatic camouflage for the occupation regime’s continued military campaign across the besieged Gaza Strip. A military campaign sustained by Washington’s unwavering political cover and the silence of much of the international community.

Israeli occupation forces renewed their bombardment of Gaza once again on Friday, targeting residential neighborhoods and refugee camps.

At al-Ahli Arab Hospital, doctors reported receiving civilian casualties following Israeli strikes on densely populated areas. In Gaza City’s Shujayya neighborhood, the occupying regime’s forces killed one Palestinian and injured his brother, while al-Shifa Hospital confirmed the death of another man in the Jabalia refugee camp after the gunfire struck the area.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli artillery and helicopters pounded the eastern districts before the regime’s warplanes carried out additional airstrikes. A Palestinian was killed when the Zionist regime’s military targeted the Abasan area near Khan Younis, and another succumbed to injuries from a previous attack on a displacement tent in Mawasi.

Demolitions and bombardments were reported in the northern neighborhoods of Tuffah and Shujayya, where entire blocks were reduced to rubble as explosions echoed throughout the day on Friday. Israeli gunboats also opened fire off the coast of Gaza City, deepening the sense of siege and despair.

As the regime continues with its aggression, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is also deteriorating. The occupying regime continues to block the entry of vital aid: fuel, nutritional food, and medical supplies, under the ongoing blockade of the border crossings.

The Palestinian resistance camp has warned it will not sit idly by as the Israeli regime carries out “cost-free” aggression and “reaffirmed our people’s right to defend themselves.”

The Trump administration’s much-publicized “peace framework” was presented as a blueprint for stability and regional cooperation. In practice, it has functioned as a shield for the Israeli regime’s military operations. While the plan’s first phase ostensibly required a cessation of hostilities, the occupation regime’s actions have flagrantly violated this clause with little consequence.

On Wednesday, the Zionist regime’s attacks killed at least 104 Palestinians, including dozens of children, in the deadliest strikes since the fragile ceasefire was signed on October 10.

Meanwhile, Trump’s envoys, rather than acting as mediators, have echoed Israeli talking points and deflected criticism of the regime’s conduct, allowing the continuation of its assaults with impunity.

Since its unveiling, the “peace plan” has effectively legitimized the Israeli regime’s entrenchment of occupation in Gaza. Each new strike and incursion is framed as a defensive measure under the pretext of enforcing the “peace terms,” while the actual conditions on the ground reveal a policy of domination.

The regime’s narrative, carefully amplified by Washington, portrays aggression as security and siege as self-defense.

Observers now see the peace plan as part of a broader strategy to reshape the political landscape under the guise of diplomacy while enabling the Zionist regime to secure military and territorial gains.

By wrapping ongoing warfare in the language of negotiation, the Trump administration has given the occupation regime a diplomatic green light.

As the Israeli regime’s bombs continue to fall on Gaza’s civilians and its already shattered infrastructure, the gap between rhetoric and reality grows wider. There is no truce and no genuine U.S. mediation, only the illusion of peace masking the continuation of violence. Under the cover of American protection, Gaza continues to bleed while the promises of justice and self-determination remain distant dreams.