Distributed power plants to be built in 1,000 locations nationwide

TEHRAN – Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on Saturday that distributed power plants will be established in 1,000 locations across the country by the end of this year, emphasizing the importance of civil defense principles in the water and electricity sectors.

Speaking at a crisis-resilience drill for government offices, Aliabadi highlighted the need to use energy storage systems for better management of the national grid.

“We are working to create a significant storage capacity in the country to strengthen energy reliability,” he said.

The minister noted that the water and power industries must have clear operational guidelines to respond effectively during emergencies.

Aliabadi stressed that implementing civil defense measures in the energy sector both raises the costs for potential adversaries and reduces domestic vulnerabilities.

Describing water and electricity as two essential elements of daily life, he added that critical facilities must remain fully operational during disruptions to ensure public confidence and minimize concerns.

