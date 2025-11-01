Mass rally held in France in solidarity with Iranian academic Mahdieh Esfandiari

A group of French, Arab and international human rights activists have staged a mass rally in the French capital, Paris, in solidarity with Iranian academic Mahdieh Esfandiari.

The Iranian national, recently released on parole, had been in detention in France for nearly eight months simply for supporting Palestinians and the Palestinian cause on social media.

During the rally, the demonstrators condemned French and other European governments’ double standards on the freedom of speech. The demonstrators chanted slogans, calling for the unconditional release of Esfandiari.

She went missing in early March, 2025. After remaining tight-lipped for nearly a month, French judicial officials finally broke the silence and confirmed in early April 2025 that she had been detained. Esfandiari was granted 'conditional release' last month.

