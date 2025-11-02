India’s embassy in Tehran marks Diwali with cultural celebration

TEHRAN – On Saturday evening, the Embassy of India in Tehran celebrated Diwali, aka the Festival of Lights, with a cultural event held at the residence of the Indian ambassador, attended by diplomats, Iranian artists, and cultural figures.

Guests were introduced to elements of traditional Indian culture, including symbolic decorations, music, and local dance performances. The event also featured glimpses of India’s customary fireworks and folk traditions associated with the festival.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth said Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated across regions and communities.

“Diwali is perhaps the most important festival in the Indian calendar.” India is truly a land of festivals -- every region, community, and faith has its own rich traditions of celebration, the ambassador said.

Indian Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth addresses attendees during a Diwali celebration at his residence in northern Tehran on November 1, 2025.

He added that the festival holds deep meaning for Indians and can be compared in its cultural importance to Christmas in Western societies. “It is a celebration of light and all that it symbolizes -- hope, knowledge, goodness, and the triumph of light over darkness,” he said.

Explaining the origins of the festival, the ambassador referred to the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, which tells the story of Prince Rama’s return to his kingdom after defeating the demon king Ravana and rescuing his wife, Sita. Diwali marks the day of Rama’s homecoming, traditionally celebrated by lighting oil lamps.

In response to a question from the Tehran Times about a possible similarity between Diwali and one of the Iranian festivals, the ambassador said:

“The Diwali festival, in many ways, resembles Chaharshanbe Suri, one of the ancient celebrations of Iranians.”

According to him, both festivals symbolize the triumph of light over darkness, joy over sorrow, and hope for a better future.

AM