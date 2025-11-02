IRGC Navy commander inspects forces on strategic Persian Gulf islands

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, visited the islands of Bu Musa and Siri on Sunday to assess the combat readiness of stationed forces and equipment.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Tangsiri toured the operational headquarters of the Imam Sajjad (AS) Task Force, closely evaluating the preparedness of personnel and the operational capabilities of units and deployed equipment. The inspection aimed to ensure that the forces are fully ready to respond to any potential threats in the strategically sensitive region.

The visit comes amid Iran’s continued emphasis on maintaining a strong military presence across the Persian Gulf islands, which have long been of strategic and historical significance.