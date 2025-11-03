Iran's military ready for stronger response to aggression, says IRGC chief

TEHRAN – On Monday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) chief commander informed Iranian lawmakers that the country’s armed forces now possess superior defensive and offensive capabilities compared to those during the 12-day war fought against Israel and the United States in June.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour made these remarks during a meeting with the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee. The committee head corroborated the commander’s statements, adding that recent parliamentary inspections have confirmed the IRGC’s full readiness to respond to any new aggression, and that its next response would be more “regret-inducing” than the previous one.